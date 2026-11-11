Palm Beach County Approves Contract With Related Ross For New Convention Center Hotel

By a 6 to 1 vote, Palm Beach County commissioners have approved an agreement with Related Ross on a new Convention Center hotel, after hearing concerns from residents about parking, traffic and how the project could change the look of the area.

The only dissenting vote was cast by Commissioner Gregg Weiss, who voiced concerns about whether the new hotel and the one already standing would have enough parking and how the project could affect neighbors. He also questioned whether the agreement did enough to protect the county and other local agencies financially.

Weiss is a candidate for Mayor of West Palm Beach.

The agreement calls for the county to buy about 1.8 acres along Rosemary Avenue, including a proposed 18-story, 400-room hotel, for $26 million.

A Related Ross affiliate would finance and build the hotel, then lease it from the county and operate it. The lease would run for 33 years with options to renew for another 33 years and then 31 years.