MARTY To Return To Streets Of Martin County On Emergency One-Year Deal

The MARTY is returning.

Martin County Commissioners say the county has reached a resolution to begin phased in restoration of its bus service known as MARTY.

They've reached a one-year emergency deal with MTM Transit LLC following an abrupt disruption of the service last month due to a contract breach by the prior vendor, which blamed rising operating costs.

The county says it will take a phased approach to resuming operations, prioritizing those with disabilities on Thursday with a start date for restoration of full services not yet known.