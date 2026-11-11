Delray Beach Mayor Says City 'Working Feverishly' With Entities To Host St. Patrick's Day Parade

The City of Delray Beach is working on saving its St. Patrick's Day parade.
A new anti-DEI law that goes into effect in January was cited as the reason for the cancellation of the nearly 60-year-old parade. But hours after that announcement, Mayor Tom Carney said in a statement that the city is 'working feverishly with multiple entities' to ensure next year's parade goes on as scheduled.
The law titled "Official Actions of Local Governments," will ban the city from funding or promoting certain activities involving diversity, equity and inclusion.
But it would likely allow those activities to occur if they are paid for by a private sponsor.
The Delray Beach Pride events were also cancelled, but the mayor did not mention them in his statement.