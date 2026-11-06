Flooding Leads To Wildlife Out Of Place Including Gator Wrangled By Indian River Deputies

The recent flooding isn't just displacing residents, Indian River County deputies found an alligator out of its usual habitat and in a residential driveway.
The sheriff's office posted bodycam video to social media showing two deputies wrangling the more than six-foot gator as it thrashes and hisses at them before they ultimately get it into a caged van.
The video continues to show the deputies releasing the alligator back into the wild.
Officials warn anyone who still has flooded roadways and neighborhoods to be aware that gators and other wildlife may be in those floodwaters after canals overflowed during non-stop rains.