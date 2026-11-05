Watch: PBSO Deputies Take Young Cancer Patients Shopping At Macy's

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies took young cancer patients shopping.
Upbeat music plays in a video posted to Facebook by PBSO with a woman saying "I'm Dr. Barbara Abernathy of the Pediatric Oncology Support Team. We're hear today with a lot of our families who have a child going through treatment for cancer. We're doing a Macy's Takeover."
Dr. Abernathy's team operates out of the Palm Beach Children's Hospital at St. Mary's Medical Center.
PBSO says the families of each child received $500 to spend on whatever they wanted at Macy's and enjoyed food and drinks from Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Loxahatchee.
The Sheriff's post on Facebook notes that it "gave these brave kids and their families a chance to shop and forget about their worries for a little bit."
The agency's therapy dogs also joined in the fun with PBSO noting that the kids already know the animals from their weekly visits after treatment.
The post wraps up with this: "Law enforcement is also about showing up and serving during difficult times. We’re keeping these brave kids and their families in our prayers."