Trump Stops At The Cape Before Heading To Mar-A-Lago Where Brazilian Senator Bolsonaro Speaks

President Trump has a busy day ahead as he travels to Florida and makes one stop before heading home to Palm Beach.

The president first arriving in Cape Canaveral early this evening where he is expected to attend the UP Summit, which brings together global leaders and policymakers on the future of aerospace. That takes place at the Kennedy Space Center.

Later, he heads to Mar-a-Lago, where a CPAC gala is underway.

Among the speakers there is Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who lost that country's presidential election last month, then fled to Miami while facing embezzlement and money laundering charges.

The Trump ally was granted visas along with his family to enter the country. He claims election fraud, with President Trump recently weighing in. He called the Brazilian election 'a disgrace.'

Other speakers at the CPAC event include Florida Senator Rick Scott and Congresswoman Kat Cammack, as well as "The Passion of the Christ" actor Jim Caviezel.