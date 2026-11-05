Sheriff Praises "Hero" Who Stopped Citibank Shooter In Tampa

TAMPA -- The man who stopped a gunman from turning a shooting at a Citibank campus in east Tampa is being hailed as a "hero" by the Hillsborough County Sheriff.

Chad Chronister says Citibank operations executive and Marine veteran John Fraley, who was authorized to carry a firearm in the building, took up a tactical position as the gunman moved down a hall and engaged in a gunbattle. The gunman, 35-year-old Jacob Pearson, was mortally wounded after being shot five times. Chronister says Fraley's actions likely saved many lives.

Chronister says Pearson was angry because Citibank was suing him over a $2,500 debt. He called an attorney handling the case for Citibank, saying "unless you want me to go over (to the campus) with an AR-15... and my insanity... you... cancel this court case." Citibank's head of security contacted Orlando police, who went to Pearson's house. His wife reportedly told police he left in an angry mood.

Security then reached out to the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene at almost the same moment that Pearson crashed his car to get onsite. He shot and killed 41-year-old Leanne Selman. Chronister says Pearson shot Selman three times. Then his rifle malfunctioned and he stopped to fix it. Selman tried to crawl away but Pearson grabbed a handgun from his car, went back to shoot her execution-style. Neither knew each other. Selman lived in Palm Harbor and had worked for Citibank for nine years.

Pearson then stormed into a building as employees ran for their lives. Four people injured themselves during the mad dash to safety. Chronister says more than three hundred deputies responded, with backup from the Florida Highway Patrol, FBI and other agencies. They swept the entire building to secure it, interviewed witnesses, and turned the campus back to Citibank Thursday morning.

A spokesman for Citibank says the company is working to support and honor Selman. No timetable is set for a return to the offices.

Photo: Hillsborough Sheriff's Office