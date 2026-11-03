Polling Place Switch-Ups In Palm Beach County & Treasure Coast

A number of polling places have been switched due to flooding, with supervisors of elections notifying voters ahead of time. But one was just switched up this morning in Palm Beach County.

Voters in Precinct 4801 are being told not to show up at the Mangonia Park Town Hall because the floodwaters are making it inaccessible. Instead, elections officials say Precinct 4801 voters should go to Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach to cast their ballots.

The two previously changed polling places are:

The one that was to be located at the Ironhorse Country Club in West Palm Beach is now located at the North County Senior Center on Northlake Boulevard.

The polling place at the Casa Rio Clubhouse in Riviera Beach was relocated to the Riviera Beach Preparatory and Achievement Academy on Garden Road.

There are some switch-ups in Martin and Indian River counties and eleven precincts in Port St. Lucie have been moved to new sites.

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You should check with your county's supervisor of elections office to confirm where you're supposed to cast your ballot.