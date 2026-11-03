Florida's Attorney General & Candidate Feels 'Fairly Confident' On Election Day

Florida's attorney general is feeling confident for his chances to get a full term from voters.

Republican James Uthmeier was appointed to his position by Governor DeSantis after Ashley Moody was appointed to fill the Florida U.S. Senate seat left vacant by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We've got a lot of Republicans that haven't voted yet. It's a little bit unsettling but our people they vote every single time. And I'm fairly confident that they're going to come home today. We're going to have a big victory tonight."