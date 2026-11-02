NTSB: Crew Of Crashed Learjet Reported 'Turbulence & Ice'

Still more questions than answers regarding the cause of a Learjet crash near Greenacres on Sunday.

"About 12:7 p.m. Eastern Time the crew transmitted to ATC that they were encountering light clear ice, which was manageable, and also moderate turbulence."

NTSB Board Member Tom Chapman shared what they know so far during a press conference yesterday. Severe thunderstorms in the area of the crash site have been speculated to have played a factor.

"The weather conditions are a major focus of the investigation. You all saw what the weather was like here at the surface. What we have to determine is what the weather conditions were like at altitude. They were at about 35,000 feet."

But Chapman says it's too soon to know for sure. He also doesn't know if they'll find a 'black box' amongst the debris field, which is over a half mile-wide.

"Our indication early here from aircraft maintenance records is that a cockpit voice recorder was installed in this aircraft. What we don't know is whether that recorder was still on board. Sometimes these things change over time."

Nine people died when the plane nosedived in an area near West Palm Beach and lead investigator Tim Monville says there was apparently one person on the ground who was hurt.

"There was a gentleman I understand, I learned today, that was leaving the immediately adjacent impact area and he sustained a leg injury."

Aviation experts have theorized that parts may have come off the Learjet before it made impact and it turns out that's something the NTSB is looking into as part of the agency's investigation.

"We do have some evidence that there was some break-up of the aircraft before impact. We're still seeking to determine that."