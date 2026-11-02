Brightline Suspends Orlando To West Palm Beach Service Due To Severe Flooding

The persistent showers and thunderstorms across Florida continue to wreak havoc with widespread flooding.
Brightline has temporarily suspended train service between Orlando and West Palm Beach.
The high-speed rail line blames high water conditions impacting the rail corridor in Brevard County, where schools have already been cancelled due to flooding.
Once water levels drop, crews will inspect the tracks, signals and crossings in each affected area before passenger service can resume and riders are urged to monitor GoBrightline.com, the Brightline app or social media channels for service updates.
Train service continues to run between West Palm Beach and Miami.