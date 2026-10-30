Daylight Saving Time Ends On Sunday Despite Efforts By Sen. Rick Scott

Clocks are going back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, when we exit Daylight Saving Time.

That's despite efforts of Florida Senator Rick Scott to get a vote on his Sunshine Protection Act, which is already state law. Congress needs to pass it and Scott tells Brian Mudd on The Brian Mudd Show that his chamber has refused to even vote...but he insists it will happen before the end of the year.

Scott says it can't happen before we 'fall back' this weekend because the Senate is on recess.

"We are going to have a vote. I've let (Senate Majority Leader Tom) Thune know we are going to have a vote. I'm going to do everything I can procedurally to make sure we have a vote."

The House passed the bill back in July in bipartisan fashion and that makes Scott feel confident that the Senate can make it happen.

That would mean that this weekend would be the last time we ditch DST and when it returns in March, the clock would be locked.