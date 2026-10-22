Up to 120,000 Fans Expected at Tropicana Field for World Series

St. Petersburg, FL - St. Petersburg officials are preparing for large crowds and increased traffic as the Tampa Bay Rays host the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2026 World Series.

An estimated 80,000 to 120,000 people could gather around Tropicana Field during the championship games, including ticket holders and fans visiting nearby entertainment venues.

You can listen to the game live on 95.7 WDAE in Tampa and on the iHeartRadio app

The Rays are scheduled to host Game 3 on Monday, October 26, and Game 4 on Tuesday, October 27. Game 5 would take place Wednesday, October 28, if necessary. All three games are scheduled for 8 p.m.

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The series begins Friday, October 23, in Milwaukee, with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday. Tropicana Field will also host watch parties during the opening road games.

St. Petersburg police are preparing additional traffic management measures around the stadium and surrounding downtown streets.

Officials recommend planning transportation in advance, allowing extra travel time and considering rideshare services or public transportation because parking near Tropicana Field could be limited.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is also preparing for increased attendance, including safety inspections of stadium facilities, emergency exits and concession areas.

Local restaurants, bars and hotels are anticipating additional customers as visitors travel to Pinellas County for the championship series.

Tourism officials expect the games to generate increased hotel bookings and additional spending at businesses throughout the region.

The World Series represents Tampa Bay's third championship appearance, following previous trips in 2008 and 2020.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to monitor local traffic updates and follow instructions from public safety personnel during the games.