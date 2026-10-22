Suspended PBC Clerk Of Court Will Remain Free On Bond Ahead Of Child Sex Abuse Trial

The suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of Court & Comptroller will remain out of jail while he awaits trial on child sex abuse charges.

Court records show the judge in Mike Caruso's case has denied a request from prosecutors to reconsider his release on bond.

Caruso's attorney calling the judge's ruling "expected."

The former state representative was appointed to the position of Clerk by Governor Ron DeSantis last year. The governor suspended Caruso immediately after his arrest on charges of molesting a young relative.

At a detention hearing in August, prosecutors said Caruso poses too great a risk to be free and the judge at the time said he had "concerns" that there was enough evidence against him.