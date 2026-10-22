St. Lucie Fire Chief Terminated Without Cause After Hazing Incident Led To Firings

A Treasure Coast fire chief is being terminated after a hazing incident brought controversy upon his agency.

The St. Lucie County Fire District Board voting to part with longtime Chief Jeff Lee, firing him without cause so he still gets a severance package.

"I think that we still have to come to the determination of what exactly the final total is of the severance. There are minds out there that will be looking into that and we will only pay what we are legally required to."

James Clasby speaking to CBS 12. He was one of the four out of seven board members to vote in favor of Lee's termination.

That came in the wake of a no-confidence vote by firefighters surrounding the investigation into veteran firefighters using a modified bug zapper to administer electric shocks to newer employees.

Three were fired and two were suspended. No criminal charges were filed.

The Board also voted to name Assistant Fire Chief Paul Langel interim chief while a search for a permanent replacement is conducted.