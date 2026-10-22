National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Allows Floridians To Hand Unwanted Meds To Law Enforcement

Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, where residents can safely dispose of any unused, unwanted or expired medications.
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says deputies will be at four Walgreens locations.
"Twice a year DEA does this and we've become part of facilitating how things happen. We go to those lcoations with them, collect the drugs and then we take them to our place where they come and get them."
Those locations in Boynton Beach, Lantana, Wellington and Belle Glade. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can drop off those prescription meds to keep them out of the hands of children, burglars and out of the water supply.
"Many of the wastewater treatment plants, they're not designed to filter out medications in the sewage. As a result of that, drug residue can enter the rivers, lakes, groundwater and other parts of the environment."
That's why Bradshaw says it's never advised to flush those drugs down the toilet or pour them down the sink.
The sheriff contends that sometimes these unwanted drugs get stolen from homes and wind up in the hands of dealers.
"It does happen and then sometimes if we go to an overdose and the prescription medication is there, it may not be in the model anymore and so we really don't know where it came from. They could've got it from a friend's house, out of the medicine cabinet or bought it on the street."
Locations:
BELLE GLADE
Location: Walgreens
Address: 101 N Main St, Belle Glade, FL 33430
BOYNTON BEACH
Location: Walgreens
Address: 1601 S Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33426
LANTANA
Location: Walgreens
Address: 6558 S Lantana Rd, Lantana, FL 33467
WELLINGTON
Location: Walgreens
Address: 10420 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414
This is the second national Take Back Day this year, but Sheriff Bradshaw says you never have to wait for the event. PBSO does this year-round.
"We have a system where people can bring their unwanted prescription drugs or any medication in the house that they don't want the kids to get a hold of and they can go to any of our substations."
Click Here to find out where to drop off your unused, unwanted and/or expired medications on Saturday.