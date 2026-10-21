Animal Hoarding: 124 Cats Dead & Alive Are Removed From Home In Port St. Lucie

Another animal hoarding situation on the Treasure Coast.

Port St. Lucie Police say more than 100 cats were found in unsanitary conditions inside a home, including some dead kittens. That prompted a criminal investigation.

124 cats, both alive and dead, were recovered from the home along Warwick Street. Animal Control officials responded to concerns about the number of cats and their living conditions earlier this month.

Two residents at the home have been issued citations for hoarding and failing to provide medical attention to the animals.

The cats taken from the home are getting cared for by Animal Control and the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. Officials say some of the animals may be put up for adoption once they receive the medical care they need.