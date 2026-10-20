Vero Beach Man Sentenced For Attack On Woman He Thought Was 'Possessed By The Devil'

He was conducting an exorcism. That's what a man told Indian River County deputies when he was arrested for attacking a woman at a motel.

Frank Lagola has pleaded no contest to charges of false imprisonment and battery and will serve nine months behind bars.

Deputies say he restrained a woman inside a room at an Econo Lodge in Vero Beach and wouldn't let her leave while also striking her and throwing what he thought was "holy water" on the victim.

The incident happened two days before Christmas last year and Lagola reportedly told investigators that he believed she was possessed by the devil after she began speaking in Latin and he was trying to perform an exorcism by holding her down while reading Bible passages.