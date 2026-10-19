Early Voting Underway In Palm Beach County Where Elections Officials Launch New App

Early voting is underway in more than half of Florida's counties, including Palm Beach where 28 sites are in operation.

Voters are able to check their wait times at all of those early voting sites and even set an appointment online.

The Supervisor of Elections Office has also launched its brand new VotePalmBeach app that allows voters to easily find voting locations. You can also track your vote-by-mail ballot through the app and check your voter information and stay up to date on your voter registration status year-round.

The app is available in the Apple App and Google Play Stores.

Click Here for more information on Early Voting in Palm Beach County.