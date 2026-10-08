Martin County's Fare-Free Bus Service The 'MARTY' Stops Running Immediately

The wheels on the bus are not going round and round in Martin County.

The public transit service known as the "MARTY" has ceased operations immediately.

The contractor who's been operating the buses since July of last year has abruptly withdrawn its contract, citing rising costs.

The company, Martin County Transit, LLC, says expenses for insurance, fuel and maintenance rose beyond the financial assumptions used in its proposal to the county. It says it absorbed significant losses and tried to work with the county on possible adjustments but could not reach a financially sustainable solution.

It used to cost riders $1.50 to ride the MARTY, but the service started running fare-free last November.

No word on what happens next for those who rely on the buses to get around.