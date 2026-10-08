4 PM CDT: Hurricane Isaias Winds Now 100 MPH

MIAMI - Hurricane Isaias now has top winds of 100 miles per hour. It's now moving NE at 12 miles per hour toward an eventual collision with the northern Gulf Coast. Here's the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

BULLETIN

Hurricane Isaias Advisory Number 9

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092026

400 PM CDT Thu Oct 08 2026

...HURRICANE HUNTERS FIND THAT ISAIAS NOW HAS 100 MPH WINDS...

...PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM STORM SURGE AND

DAMAGING WINDS IN THE WARNING AREA SHOULD BE RUSHED TO COMPLETION

TODAY...

SUMMARY OF 400 PM CDT...2100 UTC...INFORMATION

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LOCATION...24.4N 89.3W

ABOUT 215 MI...345 KM N OF PROGRESO MEXICO

ABOUT 325 MI...525 KM S OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...100 MPH...155 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NE OR 50 DEGREES AT 12 MPH...19 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...975 MB...28.80 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

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CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Suwannee River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Ocean Springs, MS to the Bay/Gulf County Line, FL

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Jefferson/Plaquemines Parish Line, LA to west of Ocean Springs, MS

* East of Bay/Gulf County Line to Aucilla River, FL

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Suwannee River to Yankeetown

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction

of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm

Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a

life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas

should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from

rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.

Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local

officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36

hours before the anticipated first occurrence of

tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside

preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. For

a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

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At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Isaias was located

near latitude 24.4 North, longitude 89.3 West. Isaias is moving

toward the northeast near 12 mph (19 km/h). A turn toward the

north is expected on Friday. On the forecast track, Isaias is

expected to pass to the north of the Yucatan Peninsula through

this evening and make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf Coast

within the warning area late Friday or early Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph (155 km/h)

with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected through

early Friday, and Isaias should remain a dangerous hurricane as it

approaches the northern Gulf Coast Friday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles

(205 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 975 mb (28.80 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

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Key messages for Isaias can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Ocean Springs, MS to Indian Pass, FL...5-7 ft

Mobile Bay...5-7 ft

Indian Pass, FL to Steinhatchee River, FL...4-6 ft

Mouth of the Mississippi River, LA to Ocean Springs, MS...3-5 ft

Steinhatchee River, FL to Suwannee River, FL...3-5 ft

Suwannee River, FL to Yankeetown, FL...2-4 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of

onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and

dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative

timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over

short distances. For information specific to your area, please see

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office.

For a complete depiction of areas at risk of storm surge inundation,

please see the National Weather Service Peak Storm Surge Graphic,

available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?peakSurge.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning

area Friday night into early Saturday, with tropical storm

conditions beginning on Friday. Tropical storm conditions are

expected in the warning areas on Friday and Friday night.

Gusty winds are possible in portions of the Yucatan Peninsula for

the next several hours.

RAINFALL: From Friday through the weekend, Isaias is expected to

produce rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches across southern Alabama,

the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, and southwest Georgia. Localized

totals up to 15 inches are possible, particularly within banding

across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend. Across the coastal

Carolinas, rainfall of 3 to 5 inches, with localized totals up to 8

inches are possible. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with

localized amounts up to 5 inches, are possible across much of the

remainder of the Southeast. Flash and urban flooding is likely

across the region, with considerable impacts possible across much of

southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle into southwestern

Georgia. River flooding is also expected, some of which could be

significant.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall associated with

Isaias, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall

Graphic available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?rainqpf and

the Flash Flood Risk graphic at

hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?ero.

TORNADOES: An isolated risk for tornadoes will begin Friday night in

coastal areas of Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and far southwestern

Georgia. The tornado threat will continue Saturday for eastern

Alabama, Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle.

SURF: Swells will affect the western and northern portions of the

Yucatan Peninsula today and spread northward toward the Gulf Coast

on Friday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf

and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local

weather office.

A depiction of rip current risk for the United States can be found

at: hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?ripCurrents

Photo Graphic: National Hurricane Center