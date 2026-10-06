Gov. DeSantis Lashes Out At Palm Beach County GOP Over Caruso Endorsement

Gov. Ron DeSantis is blasting the Palm Beach County Republican Party for its now-withdrawn endorsement of Clerk of Court Mike Caruso. He's facing child sex abuse charges and was suspended by the governor.

"These are very very serious potential charges and the process I get will work out. But from our perspective, for the Republican party, why would you want to be doing an endorsement under those circumstances?"

In West Palm Beach on Tuesday, DeSantis said 'party is fine,' but sometimes you just have to do 'the right thing.' He says Caruso may be innocent until proven guilty in court...

"But in the political context, to have been removed from office because there was sufficient evidence to do it...to me, that's enough to say no dice."