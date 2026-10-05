Gov. DeSantis Opens New I-95 Interchange On Treasure Coast

Gov. Ron DeSantis was on the Treasure Coast today, opening a new I-95 interchange in Indian River County.

He calls the entrance and exit ramps at Oslo Road a critical connection for drivers, emergency crews and the region's growing population.

"This is a $100 million project, which is now going to be open one year ahead of schedule."

FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue says the early completion of the project was made possible by what the agency calls 'voluntary acceleration,' which lets contractors propose ways to speed construction and share in the savings.