Town Of Jupiter Launches Its First Fire Department In Over 40 Years

Today marks the official launch of the new Jupiter Fire Rescue Department, after more than 40-years of the county handling fire-rescue duties.

Jupiter Fire Chief Darrel Donatto has over 40 years of combined public safety experience from the town of Palm Beach and the City of Riviera Beach and the department features dozens of local firefighters and paramedics, some of whom previously worked for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Jupiter last had its own local fire department in 1984, when they transitioned to the county service.

The new department serves some 61,000 residents over a 23 square mile area.

Chief Donatto assures the public that Jupiter Fire Rescue is 'ready to provide exceptional service.'