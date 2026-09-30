Salary Freeze Recommended For Palm Beach County Schools

A salary freeze could soon be hitting the Palm Beach County School District.

Superintendent Mike Burke sent an email to teachers to update them on what he calls the 'severe financial challenges' facing the school district after another nearly 7,000 students left local schools this year.

That comes on the heels of enrollment being down more than 6,000 during the previous school year.

Burke blames his recommendation for a salary freeze on 'minimal state funding' tied to the loss of students. He says there has been an immediate $60 million drop in revenue and the district faces a projected $15 million budget shortfall.

The freeze would run across all positions for the current school year.

The superintendent warned of layoffs before the school board approved a 3.5 percent pay raise for teachers over the summer and since then, 1,200 positions have been eliminated.