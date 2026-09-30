Palm Beach County Approves $26 Million Deal For 2nd Convention Center Hotel

Palm Beach County's Mayor Sara Baxter is happy with a vote to approve a second County Convention Center hotel.

"That is a no-brainer."

The county will pay $26 million for the Curio Collection by Hilton hotel to be built next to the Hilton that's already located in downtown West Palm Beach.

The 18-story hotel will be built by Related Ross and the county will lease the property to the developer for an estimated $1.8 million, with three percent annual increases.

But Commissioner Gregg Weiss was the lone no vote yesterday.

"I think it's a very rosy picture and I think it's important that we have something that looks more realistic to what the economy actually does over a long period of time."

The new hotel will double the number of rooms to 800 in hopes of bringing more national conventions and events, similar to the recent Miss America competition.