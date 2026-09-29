Delray Beach Property Manager Charged With Stealing $100K From Non-English Speaking Residents

A Delray Beach property manager is behind bars, accused of stealing over $100,000 in a years-long rent fraud scheme that targeted non-English-speaking residents.

Delray Beach Police say 44-year-old Jessyka May Hernandez Ortega pocketed blank money orders and manipulated records at the Lucaya apartment complex.

Investigators say she exploited tenants who needed help with paperwork, wrote herself in as the payee, and juggled digital ledgers to hide the missing cash.

She now faces charges including grand theft and organized fraud.

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