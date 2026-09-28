I-95 Reopens Near Jupiter After Car Crashes Into Box Truck & Bursts Into Flames, Driver Dies

A stretch of I-95 on Florida's Treasure Coast has reopened after a more than seven hour closure.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a Honda Civic crashed into the back of a box truck around 3:30 this morning, causing the car to burst into flames.

It happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate just inside Martin County, north of Jupiter. The driver of the Civic died at the scene but the truck's driver was not hurt.

I-95 wasn't reopened in the area until about 11 a.m.

Work is underway to determine the cause of the crash and the identity of the driver who was killed.