Backyard Hens Debate Discussed At Stuart City Commission Meeting

The debate over backyard chickens will be a matter of discussion in the Martin County City of Stuart this evening.

During tonight's meeting, the City Commission will look over and discuss a questionnaire that was designed to gauge residents' interest before deciding whether to change city rules.

The proposal would allow those living in single-family homes and duplexes in specific zoning districts to keep up to four hens with permits. Roosters would not be allowed and there would be specific standards for coops, fencing or hedges.

Supporters say backyard hens promote sustainable living, provide fresh daily eggs, and support private property rights. But opponents raise concerns about odors, rats and chicken waste getting into local waterways.

No vote will be taken tonight. That has been postponed to October 12th.