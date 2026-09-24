Delray Beach School Zone Speed Cameras Catch Nearly 5,000 Violators

New speed cameras in Delray Beach school zones have caught nearly 5,000 people violating the posted speed limit since the beginning of the school year in August.

That information was delivered this week to City Commissioners by an official with RedSpeed, the vendor that provides the cameras.

"The fastest violation that we caught is 84 miles per hour."

The violation is triggered when a driver goes eleven miles or more over the speed limit in an active school zone.

But there was a camera malfunction in front of Banyan Creek Elementary where RedSpeed says the device was not synchronized properly and that led to fines going out to drivers who were in the school zone outside the designated hours.

All incorrect notices were dismissed or refunded.