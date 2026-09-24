Could Brightline Go Bankrupt By The End Of The Week?

Brightline is reportedly preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the near future.

A report from Bloomberg notes that it could happen as soon as this week, as the high-speed rail line hopes to restructure $1.1 billion of its $5.5 billion in debt.

Doubt about the future of the service has been mounting since earlier this year when news of the company's growing debt was first reported. That's despite the service growing in revenue to $214 million last year, from the previous year's $188 million.

That growth hasn't been fast enough to repay Brightline's debt.

Trains will keep rolling even after the expected filing.