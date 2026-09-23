Martin County Sheriff: Teen Accused Of Submitting False Bomb Threat Says He Wanted Out Of Class

A teen faces a felony for submitting a false bomb threat targeting his school.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek says 15-year-old Noah Taylor submitted an anonymous tip to the Fortify Florida app while at Martin County High School yesterday.

"The tip said 'I was walking by the boy's bathroom and they were saying there was bombs in the school and that they were going to blow up in the third period today.'"

He says the teen eventually admitted to doing it, saying he thought he wouldn't get caught and that he wanted to get out of class.

The sheriff says this type of crime will follow him Taylor.

"These things that students thing are funny can have long-term repercussions."

He likely faces expulsion on top of criminal charges.

It was the fourth bomb threat at the same school in just under two weeks time, but Taylor is not being linked to the other three.

Those threats were emailed to the school, with one being linked to Russia.