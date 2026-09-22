MRI Tech Allegedly Tells Rape Victim 'Nobody Can See What I Can Do To You'

New troubling details about an incident involving an alleged sexual assault on a patient at a Treasure Coast hospital.

Police say traveling X-ray technician Gabriel Cruz told the 64-year-old woman that 'nobody can see what I can do to you' before bringing her into the MRI room at HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

He faces a first-degree felony charge of sexual battery involving a physically helpless or incapacitated victim because investigators say the patient was drowsy from prescription medications she was provided at the hospital.

The woman had been admitted after experiencing fainting spells and two falls that caused her to hit her head.

She described 42-year-old Cruz as the man who assaulted her and he was connected to the case by evidence he was seen on camera throwing out after leaving the MRI room.