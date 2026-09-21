PBSO Looks For Man Who Punched A Luke Bryan Concertgoer In West Palm Beach

The search is on for two people considered 'persons of interest' in a physical altercation at a recent Luke Bryan concert in West Palm Beach.
A video from the victim's daughter, Kaitlyn Martel, explaining the incident has picked up nearly 170,000 views on TikTok.
"Someone punched my Dad yesterday at the concert. He's in surgery right now. His jaw is broke in two different places."
She goes on to say that her mother claims the attack was unprovoked and happened in a line at a bar at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater at the Saturday September 12th show. Kaitlyn says the person who punched her father ran off before rescuer crews arrived.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released photos of the two men detectives are trying to identify.
In an updated video, Kaitlyn says her father had successful surgery and is now recovering at home.
Anyone who recognizes either person in the above video or has information that could help investigators is asked to call PBSO at 561-688-3400.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477 or through the PBSO app using the “See Something” feature..