Martin County Man Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff With Deputies

An hours-long standoff in Martin County ends with the arrest of a man who had barricaded himself inside a guest house.

Deputies had responded to the home on Bessey Creek Trail in Palm City on Saturday for a domestic incident call, leading to a tense afternoon with hostage negotiators trying to talk to 38-year-old Darrel Abbey and shots being fired from inside. 11-year-old Gavin Ryan lives next door.

"I was at my football game. My mom texted me. She told me there was a shooting and I was like pretty nervous about that and scared."

He says that type of thing 'doesn't usually happen in our neighborhood.'

His mother told CBS 12 News that deputies asked her to evacuate after the gunshots. SWAT officers later positioned themselves near her home.

The sheriff's office says Abbey was armed-and-dangerous, as well as drunk.

He now faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Meanwhile, we're learing more about what may have led to the standoff.