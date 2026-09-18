MRI Tech Arrested For Sexually Assaulting A Patient At Treasure Coast Hospital

An MRI technician at a Florida hospital is accused of sexually assaulting a patient.

"Oh my God, that's very horrible about something like that. That's very sad."

Wasana Chesler is a former patient at HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and she's reacting to news of 42-year-old Gabriel Cruz's arrest.

A 64-year-old woman says she was admitted for medical treatment and was drowsy from medication she was given when Cruz assaulted her. The man is a contracted MRI technician who was assigned to the alleged victim.

"They should have more than one person in the MRI room."

Monica Defoster making that suggestion to CBS 12 News as she was visiting her husband who is a patient at the hospital.

Police say Cruz was caught on video, throwing away evidence that links him to the crime. He was arrested in Brevard County.