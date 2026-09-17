PBSO Sheriff: Deputy 'Saved Her Own Life' During Struggle With Suspect Who She Shot & Killed

A suspect is dead and a female deputy is hospitalized after an encounter in South Palm Beach this morning.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says a man was trying to grab the deputy's gun when a struggle ensued.

"This could've gone very very bad for this female deputy. She literally was fighting for her life. She did a good job just making sure that she was going to survive."

He says the deputy fell to the ground, hitting her head and 32-year-old Rex Alexander Magann started punching her in the face and chest, but eventually Bradshaw says the deputy gained control of her firearm and "she shot him right in the chest area, got the guy off of her."