Parking Will Remain Free At 12 Palm Beach County Beaches For Residents & Visitors

Palm Beach County leaders are leaving free parking in place at most area beaches.

After recent consideration to charge $4 an hour for parking at 12 county-operated beaches, pushback from the public led to a proposal to allow residents to park free and only to charge visitors.

The county commission is taking up the new budget that will take effect next month and the proposal is no longer under consideration. That's according to the county's Parks and Rec department.

Two parks, one in Boca Raton and another in Lake Worth, will continue to charge for parking.