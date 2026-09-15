2nd Bomb Threat At Martin County High Makes 5 At Various Locations On Treasure Coast In 11 Days

There was another bomb threat at Martin County High School yesterday.

Students were forced out of class for the second time in five days as deputies searched the campus, clearing all classroom buildings, allowing students to return to class.

It was the latest bomb scare along the Treasure Coast and comes after a previous scare at Martin County High, which came through an email that's being linked to a Russian hacker, as well as threats made to Fort Pierce Central High School, Indian River State College and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

Officials say none were credible and authorities are working to see if they are all connected.