PBSO: Man Calls 911 To Report That He Murdered His Mother

A Delray Beach man who is accused of killing his mother is refusing to go before a judge.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Alexander Harrington called 911 to report that he had murdered the woman. When deputies arrived on Friday, they took the man into custody without incident and found the mother deceased with what appeared to be stab wounds.

Harrington was booked into the County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

Court records show he had a first appearance scheduled for this morning but refused to appear.

The next court hearing in the case will be on October 11th.