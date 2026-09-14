Kansas Man Accused Of Online Threats Against Boca Resident & Conservative Talker Ben Shapiro

A Kansas man faces serious charges for allegedly posting antisemitic death threats against conservative commentator and Boca Raton resident Ben Shapiro.

The threats include an online countdown to the upcoming Yom Kippur holiday, the holiest of all Jewish holidays.

According to court records, the countdown from 29-year-old Korby Allen Strube is essentially a target, specifically referencing Shapiro's Jewish faith and the posts threatened to kill Shapiro.

They were made through a now-deleted X account that was linked to Strube. However, one account linked to Strube is still active with a string of other death threats and countdowns targeting Shapiro and others, including President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and podcaster Joe Rogan.

Investigators found probable cause to charge Strube with 23 counts of making written or electronic threats to kill or cause bodily harm.