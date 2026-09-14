$5,000 Reward Offered In Case Of Man Wanted For Shooting Cats In West Palm Beach

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case of a man who was caught on video shooting a cat.

Animal rescue Furry Friends Humane is hoping the money will lead to someone identifying the suspect.

One cat was found dead from a suspected gunshot wound near the Sunshine Flea Market near West Palm Beach and video shows what appears to be someone riding up on a bike and firing at the cat.

A necropsy later confirmed gunshot wounds as the cause of death.

Investigators believe the same person may be responsible for shooting another cat named 'Zoe' who survived, but suffered severe injuries to her left front leg.