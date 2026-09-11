Palm Beach School District Cuts Another 244 Positions After Loss Of Nearly 7K Students

Reports of more fallout from raises given out to teachers in Palm Beach County.

Superintendent Mike Burke had warned school board members earlier this year that approving a 3.5 percent pay hike would result in layoffs. All but one board member voted in favor of the raises and 76 media clerk positions were eliminated in June.

Now, the school district confirms that it has cut another 244 positions after a student enrollment count showed nearly 7,000 kids left local schools ahead of this academic year. That was similar to the number lost last year.

State funding is linked to student enrollment.

214 of the latest cuts are teacher positions and the district says it is working to reassign impacted employees to available roles.