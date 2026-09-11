Man Facing Charges After 8 Explosive Devices Removed From Treasure Coast Home

A Treasure Coast man is charged with eight counts of possessing, making or attempting to make explosives.

57-year-old Keith Morrone was arrested yesterday after St. Lucie County deputies showed up at his Fort Pierce home to serve a risk protection order. There, they found eight suspected destructive devices.

The Bomb Disposal Team was called out to safely remove the explosives. The sheriff's office says they also found a 'large quantity of materials used in the construction of explosive devices.'

A gun was also taken from the home.

Morrone is being held on 20-thousand dollars bond and the investigation is ongoing.