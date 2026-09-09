Palm Beach Democrat Congresswoman Wants FAA To Not Make Mar-A-Lago Flight Path Permanent

Some South Florida residents are upset about airplane noise due to temporary flight restrictions around Mar-a-Lago that the FAA now wants to make permanent.

Democrat Congresswoman Lois Frankel is requesting that the agency hold off on that move for now.

"I have met a number of times with folks from the FAA and requested that they come here and hear what the people have to say and they have refused to do that."

She says 22,000 residents of Palm Beach and West Palm Beach are adversely effected by airplane noise every 90 seconds, day and night.

And Frankel doesn't understand why the Federal Aviation Administration wants to make temporary flight restrictions around President Trump's Palm Beach home permanent.

"Things can change, right? The President is not going to be president forever, right? He's got two more years in his term. He's 80-years-old. Maybe he's going go live someplace else. I have no idea."