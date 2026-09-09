City Of Stuart Set To Rehire City Manager Mike Mortell

The City of Stuart is expected to vote this evening on a contract to rehire its former city manager Mike Mortell.

He was fired by the city commission last year but at a late August commission meeting, the mayor was removed from his seat and the latest city manager was fired.

A vote was also taken to reach out in an attempt to rehire Mortell.

Tonight's vote will be the final step and Mortell would start next week. He'll be rehired at a lower salary that what he was making at the time he was fired.