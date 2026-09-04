Rescued Border Collies Start Heading To New Forever Homes While Woman Charged Is Out On Bond

The woman charged with animal cruelty for keeping 36 Border Collies in deplorable conditions is out of jail.

62-year-old Paige O'Donnell has posted $500 bond, but she isn't legally allowed to return to her Palm City home, as Martin County has officially condemned it.

The woman was arrested last month after the dogs were removed from the home on Alligator Street, which investigators describe as unlivable and unsanitary. She was also charged with keeping the animals without sufficient exercise or air conditioning.

The animals have since been legally surrendered to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast and adoption applications opened earlier this week.

The shelter says it has started sending the Border Collies to their new homes and is reminding the public that many other animals are still waiting for new forever homes. The Humane Society is offering a 'Name Your Price' adoption special for any dog or cat over one-year-old until further notice.

Visit HSTC1.org.