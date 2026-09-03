Palm Beach County Commission Pauses New Flock Cameras

The Palm Beach County Commission is pausing the approval of any new installations of Flock and similar cameras on county roadways.

The decision was made this week on back of the Florida Department of Transportation's order to law enforcement agencies across the state to remove AI-infused license plate readers on roadways FDOT controls.

The Commission's vote came down to concern over what happens to the data the cameras collect.

The county is stopping short of removing or turning off cameras already in place.