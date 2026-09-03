Former St. Lucie REC Chair Arrested For Illegally Picking Saw Palmetto Berries On Public Lands

A former Republican leader on the Treasure Coast is charged with harvesting saw palmetto berries from public parks.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Kenneth Ford Nail did not have a permit authorizing the locations where he took the berries.

The one-time St. Lucie County Republican Executive Committee Chairman was pulled over by deputies in Palm City due to an expired temporary tag and they spotted the berries and cutting shears in the vehicle. Nail claims he had a permit from the Florida Department of Agriculture for his mother's property, but asked whether he could also pick on public land. Deputies say the answer is no.

The 57-year-old was already out on bond in a case alleging the introduction of contraband into a jail.