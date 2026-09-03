Combatting 'Straw Purchasing' Through 'Don't Lie For The Other Guy' Campaign

"Don't lie for the other guy." That's the slogan behind a campaign kicking off in South Florida to combat what's known as 'straw purchasing' firearms.

ATF Director Robert Cekada says it's illegal to buy a gun for someone who is not legally allowed to purchase one. He says this is how guns become involved in crimes and that is what he calls 'a stain upon the firearms community.'

"Every time a firearm is used illegally, it is quickly turned around as an effort to say that guns should be banned or outlawed. It's an effort then that's turned around and twisted to try and take away Second Amendment rights from American citizens."

This morning's press conference was held at a Delray Beach gun store, with representatives from local, state and federal agencies on hand to remind you that 'straw purchasing' could get you up to 25 years in federal prison.

Cekada says licensed firearms dealers are essential to cracking down on this crime.

"The federal firearms licensees, they have a vested interest in preventing firearms from being straw purchased and tracked."

He says these guns acquired this way locally are commonly used in violent crimes in South Florida, while a significant amount are shipped to the Caribbean where firearms are strictly regulated. Many of them also wind up in the hands of the drug cartels in Mexico.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason Reding Quinones says the collaborative effort between law enforcement on different levels, community leaders, businesses and the federal government is where you see the best police work done.